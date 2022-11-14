Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

How to save on Thanksgiving dinner with soaring prices

New data predicts your Thanksgiving meal will cost about 13.5% more compared to last year. Here are some ways to save. (Credit: KIVI, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Soaring food prices at the grocery store, extreme weather conditions and now the highly contagious avian flu are all impacting what is available and for how much at turkey farms.

“Our world is changing. There’s a lot of supply chain issues. There’s a lot of new diseases,” Cabalo Orchard And Gardens owner Cathy Cabalo said.

It is all driving up the price of your favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

According to market research firm, IRI, your meal this year is predicted to cost about 13.5% more compared to last year.

Items including the turkey, the dressing and even the pie will cost you more.

“The price of turkey is up about 40 cents a pound year over year, which is significant if you’re buying a big bird for a big family.” hermoney.com CEO Jean Chatzky said.

She added that you shouldn’t skip the turkey though, because it can feed you for a week.

“You make a turkey pot pie for the second night. You make turkey sandwiches (for) lunch,” she said.

Chatzky also has five more recommendations.

  • Buy frozen over fresh because frozen items are often cheaper, and you can save for later.
  • Look for swaps like canned items instead of making them fresh from scratch.
  • Shop around. Don’t be too loyal to one store. Go where the deals are.
  • Save on alcohol by stretching it out and serving spritzers and punch instead.
  • Assign side dishes for others to bring.

“Assign the drinks. Assign the desserts, and it cost(s) each individual person a lot less and (doesn’t) bust the budget for anybody,” Chatzky said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Central vs Mary Montgomery
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores and highlights from first full week of playoffs

Latest News

President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting...
Biden, Xi clash on Taiwan but try to ‘manage’ differences
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
FILE - Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a power plant on...
UN General Assembly calls for Russian reparations to Ukraine
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold
A three-vehicle crash in Russell County left one person dead.
Three-vehicle wreck on Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431 leaves 1 person dead