Opelika police searching for suspects in breaking and entering, theft

(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department investigates a theft and an unlawful breaking and entering incident at the Opelika SportsPlex.

According to authorities, on Oct. 16 at about 3:20 p.m., a silver Chevrolet Traverse was seen parked next to the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then broke the victim’s passenger window and stole a purse.

Surveillance video shows the suspects attempting to use the victim’s debit card at Walmart in Valley, Ala., shortly after the theft.

Both suspects are male. Police say the first suspect wore a Minnesota Timberwolves hat, safety vest and black and white shoes. The second suspect wore navy work clothes with the name ‘Brandon’ on them.

Anyone with information on this incident or who can identify the suspect should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

