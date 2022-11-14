Pastoral Institute in Columbus shares how to have Hope for the Holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When the holidays are around the corner, it is is a joyful time for most, but also a difficult season for some people who are adjusting to spending the holidays without a significant loved one.

According to counselor Earl Nichols of the Pastoral Institute, 51% of people in the United States have experienced losing a loved one within the past three years, and with several going through their first holiday season without that loved one, the Pastoral Institute hosts a free seminar to help people learn how to deal with their grief.

Learning to cope over a loss is tough especially during Thanksgiving, Christmas, or the New Year, that is why the Pastoral Institute opens their community room for the “Hope for the Holidays”.

When asked how long does grieving last, certified grief professional Earl Nichols has one clear answer.

“It may become more painful, it may become less painful over a period of time, it may be less pronounced, but as long as you have a loved one you will continue to grieve,” says Nichols.

During this free seminar, Nichols shares tips on how to get through a difficult season, such as, being honest about your grief or giving yourself permission to cancel the holidays.

If you happen to continue your usual holiday plans and spend time with others, Nichols says to have an exit plan.

“Don’t get there wishing to get away and have no way of doing it. Another is “No” is a complete sentence, it’s enough to simply say no,” says Nichols.

Out of the 51% of people who are coping with a loss, Nichols says 91% of that number have someone telling them the way they are grieving is not right.

To make sure you are helpful instead of a headache for someone grieving:

“Resist asking how are you doing because they are doing awful. Don’t ask, instead reassure them that if you need someone to talk to or you need somebody just to share, ‘I’m available’,” says Nichols.

For the past decade, The Pastoral Institute annually hosts Hope for the Holidays, helping hundreds of individuals deal with life after the loss of their loved one during the most difficult of seasons. This is Nichols’ ninth year facilitating the support group.

Every first and third Thursday, the Pastoral Institute offers an adult grief group open to the public. For more on how to register, click here.

“We’d be more than willing and glad to respond and provide support for you that’s why we are in the community,” says Nichols.

