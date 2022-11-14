Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Rain Returns on Tuesday

Derek’s Forecast!
Damp and dreary weather is expected Tuesday with a pretty high coverage of rain at times.
Damp and dreary weather is expected Tuesday with a pretty high coverage of rain at times.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain will return to the forecast Tuesday thanks to a passing disturbance that will keep things cloudy and wet at times. Rainfall totals on Tuesday should be less than a half inch or so for most, but there could be some higher totals in spots. Rain could start after midnight tonight in our Alabama counties and showers will stick around at times into the early evening on Tuesday. Cooler temperatures will follow with highs back in the low to mid 50s on Wednesday with upper 40s and lower 50s on Thursday, which should be the coldest day of this upcoming stretch of weather. Look for lows back in the 30s early Thursday and temperatures at or below the freezing mark in many spots through Friday, the weekend, and early next week. We might see a passing shower to the south of us late Saturday into Sunday, but most spots will stay dry. Cooler than average temperatures will be the main story all the way through the first and middle parts of next week for those highs with most spots in the 50s. Looking way ahead, we’ll monitor a rain chance potentially by Thanksgiving Day, but we have plenty of time to keep an eye on that one.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons
A three-vehicle crash in Russell County left one person dead.
Three-vehicle wreck on Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431 leaves 1 person dead
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
West Point police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at West Point Depot, two suspects arrested
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89

Latest News

Rain returns by early Tuesday.
Staying chilly, Rain on the way
A chilly week with rain likely at times Tuesday.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Staying below average by at least 10 degrees every day.
Below Average Week; Above Average Forecast
3-Day Forecast AM WTVM
The Cool and Dry Conditions are Here, but Changes Coming Tuesday