Rain Returns on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain will return to the forecast Tuesday thanks to a passing disturbance that will keep things cloudy and wet at times. Rainfall totals on Tuesday should be less than a half inch or so for most, but there could be some higher totals in spots. Rain could start after midnight tonight in our Alabama counties and showers will stick around at times into the early evening on Tuesday. Cooler temperatures will follow with highs back in the low to mid 50s on Wednesday with upper 40s and lower 50s on Thursday, which should be the coldest day of this upcoming stretch of weather. Look for lows back in the 30s early Thursday and temperatures at or below the freezing mark in many spots through Friday, the weekend, and early next week. We might see a passing shower to the south of us late Saturday into Sunday, but most spots will stay dry. Cooler than average temperatures will be the main story all the way through the first and middle parts of next week for those highs with most spots in the 50s. Looking way ahead, we’ll monitor a rain chance potentially by Thanksgiving Day, but we have plenty of time to keep an eye on that one.

