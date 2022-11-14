Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Shooting reported at University of Virginia; suspect at large

Police say the suspect in a reported shooting at the University of Virginia is at large and...
Police say the suspect in a reported shooting at the University of Virginia is at large and considered to be armed and dangerous. Students and staff have been urged to shelter in place.(Source: Gray News)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:26 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Police with the University of Virginia say one suspect is at large after a reported shooting at a parking garage on campus.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the drama building, WWBT reports.

Police say the suspect is at large and considered to be armed and dangerous. Students and staff have been urged to shelter in place.

The suspect has been identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a Black male who was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.

Police have not yet said if anyone was injured or killed in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons
A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Central vs Mary Montgomery
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores and highlights from first full week of playoffs
What blocking Biden’s student loan relief program means for borrowers
Heavy police on Floyd Rd.
14-year-old in custody for armed robbery on Floyd Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

Investing for beginners
Financial advisor savings strategies to first time investors
Financial advisor savings strategies to first time investors
A 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg with a BB gun or pellet rifle in broad daylight at a...
Woman, 19, shot in leg with BB gun; search on for shooters
The woman's mother thinks the alleged gunmen were shooting up animals in the area when they...
GRAPHIC: Woman shot with BB gun in broad daylight at Fla. park