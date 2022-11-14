Staying chilly, Rain on the way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will be locked in a colder than average weather pattern for the next week or so. Rain is in the forecast Tuesday.

Mostly sunny for the first half of Monday with more high clouds rolling in later in the day. Chilly and a bit breezy with highs mostly in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Highs today reach the upper 50s to near 60. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Turning mostly cloudy tonight. A chance of showers moves in late, after midnight. The clouds and increase in moisture means temperatures won’t be as cold Tuesday morning with upper 40s and low 50s pretty common.

It looks gloomy and rainy at times Tuesday with off and on rain likely especially during the morning and through about mid afternoon. Showers gradually taper down by evening. Highs in the 50s for most, but 60s are possible south. Around a quarter to a half inch of rain is expected on average.

Damp and dreary weather is expected Tuesday with a pretty high coverage of rain at times. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Dry weather resumes for the rest of the workweek with a gradual increase in sunshine. It will be getting colder though as the air dries out! A widespread freeze is possible Friday morning.

We aren't the only ones that will feel this early blast of winter! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Some question marks as to whether there may be a little rain for the weekend. One thing looks certain and that’s a continuation of below average temperatures through early next week with a little bit of a thaw possible toward Thanksgiving. There could be rain around as we approach the holiday. For now, it’s too far out to have any clarity so stay tuned!

After Tuesday's rain, it gets colder mid to late week. There could be a few more showers by Sunday, but it's too early to have much certainty yet. (Source: WTVM Weather)

