Three-vehicle wreck on Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431 leaves 1 person dead

A three-vehicle crash in Russell County left one person dead.
A three-vehicle crash in Russell County left one person dead.(WABI)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A three-vehicle crash in Russell County has left one person dead.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., on November 14, a crash occurred between tractor trailer and two other vehicles. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash.

Stay with us as we continue to gather more information.

