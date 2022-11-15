3 suspect arrested on muliple drug charges in Barbour County
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars following a search warrant execution in Barbour County, Alabama, says Eufaula Police Department.
According to police, on Nov. 15, a search warrant was served by members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency SBI Region B Ala. Drug Enforcement Task Force that resulted in about 188 grams of marijuana, 167 grams of methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia and parts to a stolen 2017 Dodge Challenger being recovered.
In addition, the following suspects were arrested and charged with the following,
- Bobby Ferris Bruce, 45
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession of marijuana (first-degree)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Receiving stolen property (first-degree)
- John Henry Avery, 48
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession of marijuana (first-degree)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Teresa Renee Benefield, 43
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
All suspects are held at the Eufaula City Jail, awaiting a bond hearing. However, this case remains under investigation, and federal charges are being pursued.
