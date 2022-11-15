3 suspect arrested on muliple drug charges in Barbour County

Business Break
Suspects arrested in Barbour County on multiple drug charges
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars following a search warrant execution in Barbour County, Alabama, says Eufaula Police Department.

According to police, on Nov. 15, a search warrant was served by members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency SBI Region B Ala. Drug Enforcement Task Force that resulted in about 188 grams of marijuana, 167 grams of methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia and parts to a stolen 2017 Dodge Challenger being recovered.

In addition, the following suspects were arrested and charged with the following,

  • Bobby Ferris Bruce, 45
    • Trafficking methamphetamine
    • Possession of marijuana (first-degree)
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia
    • Receiving stolen property (first-degree)
  • John Henry Avery, 48
    • Trafficking methamphetamine
    • Possession of marijuana (first-degree)
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Teresa Renee Benefield, 43
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia

All suspects are held at the Eufaula City Jail, awaiting a bond hearing. However, this case remains under investigation, and federal charges are being pursued.

