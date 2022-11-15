Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Baby elephant caught tickling reporter with trunk

A Kenyan reporter is upstaged by a very friendly elephant. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A baby elephant got more than her 15 minutes of fame by stealing the spotlight from a reporter.

Who isn’t tickled pink when they see baby elephants? But Kenyan reporter Alvin Kaunda experienced that almost literally.

The elephant took action as the reporter tried to shoot a standup for Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Kaunda, who is an intern and reporter for the company, told “Ghetto Radio” he had done 10 takes trying to nail his standup when the elephant’s trunk nailed him.

“I just felt the ticklish trunk but tried to keep my cool,” he said.

The elephant is an orphan named Kindani living at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya. A keeper described her as one of the cleverest elephants he’s met.

Kaunda learned an important lesson in working in TV: Animals steal the show, whether it’s a pig, hippo, or an elephant.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash in Russell County left one person dead.
Three-vehicle wreck on Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431 leaves 1 person dead
West Point police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.
Father killed by son in self-defense shooting at West Point Depot
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
Escaped Bullock County Jail inmate captured in Union Springs
Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons

Latest News

Oscar Pena, 37, was arrested on hit-and-run and DUI charges in connection with the crash.
Man accused of killing pregnant woman with car had 5 prior DUI arrests, police say
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been...
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion after 6 weeks
FILE - Jay-Z, left, and Beyoncé pose for photographers upon arrival at the "Lion King" premiere...
Beyoncé ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Strikes put Ukraine in darkness; missiles cross into Poland