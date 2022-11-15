Dreary Tuesday, Wet at times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have the rain gear handy on this Tuesday. Drier and turning colder the rest of the week. Temperatures stay significantly cooler than average through at least early next week.

Cloudy, gloomy and rainy at times on this Tuesday. While the most widespread rain was probably before sunrise, you could get rain at any time of the day, maybe on a few different occasions as the showers become a little more spaced out. Most of the rain ends by early evening. Temperatures stay in the 50s a majority of the day. Highs are expected to stay in the 50s north of Columbus, approach 60 in the city, and south of Columbus temperatures may reach the mid to upper 60s.

Overcast tonight with slightly cooler temperatures as a cold front swings through. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s Wednesday morning.

While the rain will be gone Wednesday, clouds are expected to hang pretty tough with more clouds than sun. Highs will be in the 50s.

It gets colder Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. More frost/freeze threats are on the way through the weekend and even early next week as temperatures stay chilly.

This weekend should be mostly dry although a slight chance of rain can’t be completely ruled out, especially in our southern areas. The coldest mornings are expected early next week with a widespread freeze, many may be in the mid to upper 20s. There are some indications it gets milder around Thanksgiving with a chance of rain toward Turkey Day, but it’s still very early so stay tuned.

