Escaped Bullock County Jail inmate captured in Union Springs

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities have found and arrested an escaped inmate from Bullock County Jail.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), on Nov. 14, around 5:15 p.m., 22-year-old Gregory K. Jones of Fort Gaines, Georgia, was found beneath a residence on Brown Street in Union Springs.

Jones was taken into custody and is now back at the Bullock County Jail.

There is no word on the charges the inmate faces.

Multiple agencies with ALEA, the Union Springs Police Department, the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office and the K-9 Team with the Alabama Department of Corrections all assisted in this arrest.

