Lee County sheriff talks about holiday theft and scam prevention

(WJHG)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - As the holiday season is fast approaching, scams and retail crime are rising and are expected to increase during the next few months.

Sherriff Jay Jones says first he wants to remind everyone about email and phone scams to not click on any suspicious links that can lead to stolen personal information. He says, as of this year, more security cameras have been placed around Lee County.

It’s the time of gift-giving and holiday shopping. But whether you purchase gifts online or in stores, scammers and thieves are right there with you.

A tip for all online shoppers is to ensure the website is verified before entering your home address and credit card information.

To help reduce calls to the police station about stolen items or online scams, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones wants to remind the public how they can prevent holiday crime.

“There are a lot of people out there looking for any way they can exploit cracks in the system or people who are careless with information. That’s the number one thing,” said Sheriff Jones.

As of Early November, the Opelika police department partnered with LiveView Technologies to enhance safety and security during the holiday season. As a result, around 100 LVT’s mobile surveillance units have been placed in parking lots of popular shopping areas.

The city of Opelika will be capable of deterring and detecting behavior commonly associated with shoplifting and other crime.

“That is simply to help with security issues. People in parking lots to ensure their safety,” said Sheriff Jones.

Sherriff Jones said businesses have been preparing for holiday thefts by enhancing security measures within the stores. He also wants to remind residents not to leave any valuables in the car when shopping.

“If you go from store to store and you make purchases, and you put them in your car and go to another store, make sure that when you put your purchases in your vehicle to put them where they can’t be seen.”

Sheriff Jones said if you see anything suspicious, don’t hesitate to contact law enforcement.

“Don’t hesitate to report that if something doesn’t look right, it may not be, and it doesn’t hurt a thing to let law enforcement know,” said Sheriff Jones.

Remember always to be alert of your surroundings while out holiday shopping.

