Muscogee County voters gets added day in US Senate runoff race

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Muscogee County, voters will now have an additional to cast their ballot in the US Senate race.

Director of Election and Voter Registration Nacey Boren confirmed that voting in Muscogee County would begin on Sunday, Nov. 27.

The election board voted to approve the added day in a meeting this afternoon after about 50 local community leaders and voting advocates showed up.

Now, only the Citizens Service Center in Columbus will be open to voters on that Sunday.

The hours will remain the same, open from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. EST.

From Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, there will be early voting at that location, Columbus Technical College and Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center.

