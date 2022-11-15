Selma hotel employees participate in hospitality training program

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tourism is one of Alabama’s biggest industries. This week, some critical training designed to strengthen the state’s tourism workforce is taking place in Selma.

Employees at the St. James Hotel spent two days going through what’s known as the Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification. The program provides hospitality workers with experiential training and skills to elevate every visitor’s experience.

“So during COVID, in the pandemic, all workforce was really affected, but hospitality and the service industry really took a big hit. How unfair is it to ask someone that has never been in the industry to get in there, be nice, be welcoming, don’t be worrying about all your stressors, just be nice to people and ask them to come back. So we wanted to give everyone a baseline understanding of hospitality and how it doesn’t just have to be a paycheck, but it can turn into a lifelong career,” said Candace Johnson, tourism and community development director at the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development.

This training was made possible by a grant from the Alabama Tourism Department. The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association partnered with the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development, Holistic Performance Group and Experience Consulting to conduct the training sessions.

The next Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification training sessions are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in Thomasville. Training sessions were previously held in Jasper and Enterprise.

