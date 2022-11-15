Business Break
Staying Dry the Rest of the Week

Elise’s Forecast
More chilly afternoons on the way.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A few showers may linger as we head into the later evening hours, but we will all be dry again heading out the door tomorrow. Overnight lows will be mild again, in the 40s, thanks to heavy clouds remaining in place. We should see more sunlight tomorrow afternoon, but that won’t warm us up very much! Highs will top out in the mid 50s throughout the Valley. After that we are back to COLD overnights! In the mid 30s heading into Thursday, with that afternoon barely topping the 50 degree mark. Then as we move into the end of the week even colder overnight lows - most will be below freezing to start the day on Friday. A reinforcement of cold air comes into the weekend too, to keep temps below average through much of the next work week. The next time we are likely to see widespread 60s for high temps will be next Tuesday. After that it looks like we will make a return to seasonal temperatures by Thanksgiving day. We may also see some showers again by that Thursday, but we will watch this and give a better forecast as we get closer.

