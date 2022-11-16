19-year-old faces over 20 charges following Lumpkin traffic stop

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) - A joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Lumpkin Police Department (LPD) leads to a 19-year-old behind bars and facing various charges, including 14 counts of gang activity.

According to the GBI, the investigation resulted from LPD’s attempt to conduct a traffic stop on Jamarion Arkeiaz Beauford.

Authorities say Beauford stopped the vehicle and tried to escape from the police.

Officers searched where the suspect stopped and discovered three guns, including an AR-15 rifle and a bookbag containing marijuana, cocaine and prescription opioid pills.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that Beauford is a criminal street gang member. As a result, the 19-year-old was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

14 counts of participation in criminal street gang activity

Three counts of possession of narcotics

Three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of drug-related objects

Tampering with evidence

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Beauford is being held at the Randolph County Jail.

If anyone has additional information on this case, you are asked to contact 22-931-2439.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.