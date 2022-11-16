Business Break
Cold but Dry Now Through the Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
We aren't the only ones that will feel this early blast of winter!
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we will be in store for some chilly temperatures with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Thursday, and mid 50s on Friday. Morning lows will be well into the 30s Thursday morning, with most places in the 20s and lower 30s Friday morning. If you haven’t experienced a freeze yet, there is a very good chance you will by Friday morning. Both days will feature a lot of sunshine and no rain. For the weekend, temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s for highs (with Saturday being the warmest day) and lows still in the low to mid 30s. Both weekend days will be dry. For next week - your Thanksgiving week - the forecast becomes a bit more unsettled. Temperatures will be warming into the 60s for highs, but we will deal with some rain chances along the way - one in the Tuesday/Wednesday time-frame and another in the Thursday/Friday time-frame. We still have some questions on how things will develop, and there’s plenty of time for us to fine-tune things as we get you ready for the holiday, travel, shopping, and more heading into next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

