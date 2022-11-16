Dry as stubborn clouds remain, Colder with more sun rest of workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday’s rain is out of the picture, but the clouds will be slow to clear for the next 24 hours. As drier air settles into the valley, temperatures get colder!

Mainly cloudy on this Wednesday but a little bit of sunshine is expected. It will be a bit breezy at times. Highs in the low 50s north, low to mid 50s south.

Highs will be in the 50s today. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds even linger tonight in a lot of cases, some clearing is possible late, especially north of Columbus. Where it does clear out, temperatures will dip into the low 30s Thursday morning, mid to upper 30s elsewhere where the clouds remain more persistent.

Increasing sun is expected Thursday, especially by late morning or midday. Highs mostly in the low 50s. Keep in mind our average high is 68 so we’re way below average and it stays that way for quite some time.

The long stretch of colder than average temperatures continues. Highs in the 50s through early next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Overnight lows will also be well below average, too. A freeze is in the forecast for everyone Friday morning with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Several mornings of near freezing temperatures and/or frost are on the way. (Source: WTVM Weather)

After sunshine Friday, more clouds roll in at times for the weekend. There could be a rogue shower, but most of the moisture should stay to our south. It will feel more like a weekend in January as opposed to the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Clouds mixed with sun this weekend. Mostly dry but chilly! (Source: WTVM Weather)

The coldest weather will likely be Sunday night/Monday morning out of all this with widespread lows in the mid to upper 20s perhaps. Then, a gradual warm up begins. Highs may reach the 60s by Tuesday or Wednesday. We could be well into the 60s Thanksgiving Day, which is closer to average. However, for now we have a chance of rain. But realize timing is not set in stone yet.

Indications point toward a bit of a warm up by Thanksgiving, but it'll be quite cold until then. (Source: WTVM Weather)

