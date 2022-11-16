Feeding the Valley receives $225K donation including mobile food pantry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 16, Feeding the Valley Food Bank received a total of $225,000 in donations for 2022.

The donation also includes $175,000 for the purchase of a mobile food pantry. The mobile food pantry will help provide more nutritious, healthy, fresh fruits and vegetables to the families served.

“For our clients, it gives them the opportunity to choose the products they want and those that meet their dietary needs,” said Frank Sheppard, President & CEO.

Feeding the Valley serves more than 100,000 people facing food insecurity in its 18-county service area. The donations come from the Publix Super Markets Charity.

“So many of our neighbors struggle with accessing nutritious food, but with this donation to purchase a mobile food pantry, we hope to change that. We are proud to continue our commitment to providing hope through nourishment for people in our communities,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones

The donation from Publix Charities to Feeding the Valley is one of 22 donations made this year to help mobile food pantries.

