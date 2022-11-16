GBI investigation leads to an arrest of a Lumpkin City councilman

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 15, Lumpkin councilmember, Nikita Seay, was arrested on multiple charges including stalking.

Seay is charged with the following:

Three counts of impersonating a public officer

Three counts of stalking

Violation of oath by a public officer

Investigations began on September 30, after the Lumpkin Police Department requested that the GBI look into an incident.

During the investigation, it was determined that Seay impersonated a police officer and conducted an unlawful traffic stop involving three victims. Seay was arrested on October 28 and taken to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is currently active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI office, in Americus, at 229-931-2439.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.