Georgia House Speaker David Ralston dies at 68

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia House Speaker David Ralston has died, according to a statement from the Speaker’s communications director.

He was 68.

The announcement comes shortly after Ralston stated earlier this month that he was stepping down as speaker of the house due to health challenges.

Georgia House Republicans elected state Rep. Jon Burns to replace Speaker David Ralston Monday.

Burns will not officially become Speaker until the full House goes into session in January 2023.

Ralston, an attorney from Blue Ridge, did not attend Monday’s vote.

Ralston was elected to the House in 2002 after spending six years in the Senate during the 1990s. He ran for attorney general in 1998, losing to Democrat Thurbert Baker.

Highlights of Ralston’s time as a speaker include his backing of the largest state income tax cut in Georgia history, a $900 million transportation funding bill that has helped the state plug a backlog of infrastructure improvements and the first-ever paid parental leave policy for teachers and state employees.

Most recently, Ralston led the way this year to the passage of legislation overhauling Georgia’s mental healthcare system.

[1/2] I’m saddened to learn that David Ralston, the 73rd Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives has passed away. As lifelong Georgian, and a man who dedicated himself to public service… pic.twitter.com/8I5rpWWncE — Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) November 16, 2022

Georgia is made better by leaders like David Ralston.



I am praying for Speaker Ralston's family and his loved ones during this difficult time. May his example of leadership and civility endure through the lives he touched. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 16, 2022

Today, our state lost one of its giants, our family lost a dear friend, and all Georgians lost a true leader. See my full statement below.



I have also ordered flags flown at half-staff in Speaker Ralston's honor and that he shall lie in state in the State Capitol. pic.twitter.com/3FTVT9kUa4 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) November 16, 2022

Jon Burns Issues Statement on Passing of Speaker David Ralston. Read more here: https://t.co/T4lfaJrIjc #gapol #gahouse — Georgia House of Representatives (@GaHouseHub) November 16, 2022

My deepest condolences to the family of @SpeakerRalston. He possessed a formidable mind, served as a thoughtful leader and was a dear true friend. Our politics differed, but David never allowed them to permanently divide. God’s peace to a great Georgian who will be missed. #gapol — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 16, 2022

Georgia lost a dedicated leader today. Speaker Ralston was always a voice for reason under the Gold Dome, and will be missed by all Georgians, no matter our political disagreements. https://t.co/LIUNF3LoEq — Congresswoman Nikema Williams (@RepNikema) November 16, 2022

David Ralston was an unbelievable leader. There was simply no one finer our state has ever seen. He was our Speaker — he helped guide Georgia through some tough times. He’s made our state a better, kinder place. And he’s made so many of us better human beings. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/aQ4VZIWNzP — Houston Gaines (@houstongaines) November 16, 2022

Atlanta City Council released a statement following the passing of Georgia House Speaker David Ralston. pic.twitter.com/JYQ7g6UuwJ — Atlanta City Council (@atlcouncil) November 16, 2022

Chairman @DavidShafer's statement on the passing of Speaker David Ralston. pic.twitter.com/5IUsWHbcTj — GAGOP (@GaRepublicans) November 16, 2022

Speaker David Ralston was a true difference-maker for our state and a great supporter of VSU and all of higher education. He will most definitely be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Ralston and the entire Ralston family. pic.twitter.com/4aGYkfUkiH — Valdosta State University (@valdostastate) November 16, 2022

My statement on the passing of Speaker David Ralston: pic.twitter.com/BT5GomIu4S — Burt Jones (@burtjonesforga) November 16, 2022

Today, Georgia has lost a true statesman.



Please see my full statement below on the passing of House Speaker David Ralston. pic.twitter.com/otI8WrpPm9 — GA AG Chris Carr (@Georgia_AG) November 16, 2022

Julie and I are heartbroken to learn about the passing of Speaker David Ralston. Speaker Ralston cared deeply about Georgia, fought for what he believed and delivered. He accomplished so much and his impact will be felt for generations. We are praying for Sheree and his family. — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) November 16, 2022

Statement from @GAHouseDems Mourning Speaker David Ralston. pic.twitter.com/MGEcZ59ozf — Georgia House Democrats (@GAHouseDems) November 16, 2022

MARTA mourns the passing of Speaker David Ralston, a stalwart leader and public servant. Everyone in Georgia is better because of the life and service of David Ralston. — MARTA (@MARTAtransit) November 16, 2022

Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge), 73rd Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, passed away today following an extended illness. He was 68 years old.



His loving wife, Sheree, and members of their family were with him when he passed. #gapol — Kaleb McMichen (@KalebMcMichen) November 16, 2022

