Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics during father’s 2024 campaign

Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics as her father announces his 2024...
Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics as her father announces his 2024 presidential run.(Evan Vucci/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is once again running for president, but his daughter said she won’t be involved this time around.

Donald Trump filed the necessary paperwork to make a run for president in 2024 on Tuesday.

Shortly after the announcement, his daughter Ivanka Trump released a statement saying she would not be involved further in politics. She said she plans to support her father “outside of the political arena.”

Donald Trump addressed supporters Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida.

“To make America glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Donald Trump said.

He is expected to face a crowded Republican field that could include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and even his former running mate Mike Pence.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

