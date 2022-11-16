Man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges in Muscogee County
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A narcotics investigation by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force has led to the arrest of a validated gang member and the seizure of drugs and a firearm.
On Nov. 7, Metellus Socorro Epps, Sr was found in possession of the following items:
- 20.1 grams of crack cocaine
- 6.9 grams of powdered cocaine
- 328.5 grams of marijuana
- Glock 26 9mm pistol
- Digital scale
- $900 in US currency
Epps was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and charged with the following:
- Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Drug-Related Objects
- Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (Misdemeanor)
