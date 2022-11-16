COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A narcotics investigation by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force has led to the arrest of a validated gang member and the seizure of drugs and a firearm.

On Nov. 7, Metellus Socorro Epps, Sr was found in possession of the following items:

20.1 grams of crack cocaine

6.9 grams of powdered cocaine

328.5 grams of marijuana

Glock 26 9mm pistol

Digital scale

$900 in US currency

Man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges in Muscogee County (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

Epps was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and charged with the following:

Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug-Related Objects

Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (Misdemeanor)

