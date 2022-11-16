Business Break
Man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges in Muscogee County(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A narcotics investigation by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force has led to the arrest of a validated gang member and the seizure of drugs and a firearm.

On Nov. 7, Metellus Socorro Epps, Sr was found in possession of the following items:

  • 20.1 grams of crack cocaine
  • 6.9 grams of powdered cocaine
  • 328.5 grams of marijuana
  • Glock 26 9mm pistol
  • Digital scale
  • $900 in US currency
Epps was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and charged with the following:

  • Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
  • Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Drug-Related Objects
  • Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (Misdemeanor)

