North Highland Church, Convoy of Hope to host 4th annual drive-thru grocery giveaway

Convoy of Hope.
Convoy of Hope.(KY3)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday November 19, North Highland Church will partner with Convoy of Hope to host their fourth annual drive-thru grocery giveaway.

At the drive-thru giveaway, locals will receive free groceries for Thanksgiving. The drive-thru grocery giveaway will begin at 10:00am.

The first 400 cars to drive through will also receive a gift card towards a turkey for Thanksgiving. Signs will be placed that will guide attendees through the food distribution process. Attendees will remain in cars and drive along the route, until they make it out of the parking lot.

North Highland Churchis located at 7300 Whittlesey Blvd. - at the intersection of Moon Road and Whittlesey Boulevard.

For more information call North Highland Church at 706-561-7777.

