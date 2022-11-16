Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Structure fire causes road block on 2nd Avenue in Columbus

Structure fire on 24th Street and 2nd Avenue
Structure fire on 24th Street and 2nd Avenue(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire Department was on the scene of a large fire on 24th Street in Columbus.

Fire Marshall John Shull says he believes it was an abandoned structure.

The fire causes a road blockage on 2nd Avenue.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time, nor have any injuries been reported.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash in Russell County left one person dead.
Three-vehicle wreck on Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431 leaves 1 person dead
West Point police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.
Father killed by son in self-defense shooting at West Point Depot
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move
Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move

Latest News

Tourism is one of Alabama’s biggest industries. This week some critical training designed to...
Selma hotel employees participate in hospitality training program
Lee County sheriff talks about holiday theft and scam prevention
Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move
Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move
Lee County officials speak on homelessness in area
Lee County officals speak on homelessness in the area