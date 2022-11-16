Structure fire causes road block on 2nd Avenue in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire Department was on the scene of a large fire on 24th Street in Columbus.

Fire Marshall John Shull says he believes it was an abandoned structure.

The fire causes a road blockage on 2nd Avenue.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time, nor have any injuries been reported.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.