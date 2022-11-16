Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Virginia football player Mike Hollins awake, alert after 2nd surgery following deadly shooting

University of Virginia football player Mike Hollins is said to be alert and awake after a...
University of Virginia football player Mike Hollins is said to be alert and awake after a second surgery following a deadly shooting.(University of Virginia)
By Eddie Callahan, Isabella Ledonne and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A University of Virginia football player continues his recovery after a deadly shooting occurred over the weekend.

WDBJ reports Virginia running back Mike Hollins is out of his second surgery and doing well.

According to the law office of Gordon McKernan, Hollins was able to be taken off a ventilator and out of the ICU.

McKernan is not representing Hollins, but the law office said he has been a longtime family friend.

The Associated Press reports Hollins was severely injured in the shooting that took place Sunday.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a fellow Virginia student, has been arrested and charged with the shooting. He is accused of opening fire on a bus that was returning from a field trip and targeting specific victims — many of them football players — shooting one as he slept.

The shooting left three football players dead while wounding Hollins and another student.

The university has since announced the cancellation of Saturday’s football game in the wake of the deadly shooting.

Jones made a court appearance Wednesday. He did not enter a plea to the numerous charges he faces and said he plans to hire an attorney, according to The Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Point police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.
Father killed by son in self-defense shooting at West Point Depot
Police lights graphic.
Shooting investigation underway on 32nd Avenue in Columbus
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move
Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move
Suspects arrested in Barbour County on multiple drug charges
3 suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Barbour County

Latest News

A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff’s academy recruits on run
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a test vote on the bill, betting that at least...
Same-sex marriage bill advances in Senate test vote
FILE - This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Stephen...
Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son
Police officers work outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an...
Poland, NATO say missile landing wasn’t Russian attack
Federal trial underway for woman accused kidnapping, killing 3-year-old Cupcake Mckinney (WBRC)
‘I saw her feet on the couch’: Jury hears defendant’s account of Cupcake McKinney’s kidnapping