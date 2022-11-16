Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Ways to stick to your Thanksgiving Day budget despite inflation

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “$200.00 would get me where I need to be for a month of groceries, but now, I’m having to spend $300.00, and $400.00 and I can’t be doing that no more,” says shopper Samuel Perez.

We are all seeing it at the cash register. Thanksgiving will be here in about a week, but people are already shopping for the big feast, telling us it’s hurting their pockets.

“It’s a significant difference, for instance, the eggs, the eggs are like 5 dollars a dozen,” says shopper Tammy Yance. “Lately, all I have been able to afford is junk food now, and stuff like chicken and stuff is incredibly expensive now,” says Perez.

Take a look at the numbers. According to gobankrates.com, turkey will cost you 17% more this year, while butter is up nearly 30%, while gravy for your turkey will cost you 16% more to make and consumers see the difference.

“Eggs and butter, like goodness, I get the family stuff so it can last me, but even then, it’s way too expensive,” says Perez.

With the rising cost of inflation, several people tell us, it doesn’t take a thanksgiving meal for them to see the difference when they shop. But there are some other ways to save and stretch your dollar.

“My advice would really be, I hate to say this, but maybe use generics, maybe use coupons, looks for deals,” says Yance. “Coupons, definitely coupons, wherever you can, and shop for deals,” says Perez. While some shoppers say grow your own feast. “You’re talking thanksgiving and inflation, and yes, it is because you’re not able to grow your own. Once you’re able to grown your own, a pack of seeds will cost you a dollar and a half, and a bunch of greens here will cost you $4.00,” says shopper Willie Jones.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-vehicle crash in Russell County left one person dead.
Three-vehicle wreck on Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431 leaves 1 person dead
West Point police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.
Father killed by son in self-defense shooting at West Point Depot
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move
Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move

Latest News

Federal trial underway for woman accused kidnapping, killing 3-year-old Cupcake Mckinney (WBRC)
‘I saw her feet on the couch’: jury hears defendant’s account of Cupcake McKinney’s kidnapping
Shelves of over-the-counter cold and flu medications are nearly empty at a number of area stores.
Cough and cold medicine scarce at stores, natural health remedies available
Structure fire on 24th Street and 2nd Avenue
Structure fire causes road block on 2nd Avenue in Columbus
Police lights graphic.
Shooting investigation underway on 32nd Avenue in Columbus