Wreck involving commericial vehicle causes block on Ala. Interstate 85

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck involving a commercial vehicle has caused a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Alabama.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the incident happened on Nov. 16.

Troopers say the inside southbound lane of Interstate 85 near marker in Macon County is blocked and will remain that way until the commercial vehicle is completely recovered.

ALEA troopers have launched an investigation and will continue to monitor the incident.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.