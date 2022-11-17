Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Wyoming girl
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CASPER, Wyo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday in Wyoming for a 14-year-old girl.
According to the Casper Police Department, Gracelyn Pratt may be with a family “acquaintance,” 36-year-old James Warren Martin.
The two may be traveling in a black 2014 Ford F-150 with Wyoming license plate 1-36929
If you see them, you’re asked to call 911. If you have information, call the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278.
