Auburn hold 4th annual State of the City address

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Auburn has spent more than seven million dollars to improve roads, and they expect to spend even more on infrastructure improvements in the future.

Mayor Ron Anders made the announcement at his fourth annual State of the City address this afternoon.

Anders used the opportunity to highlight some of the successes in the area.

Among them were improvements along Opelika Road.

Anders also touted the city’s financial gains saying, he projects sales tax revenue to increase by nine point seven million dollars.

The mayor says development has allowed the city of Auburn to retain and attract new businesses in the area.

“There are a lot of great things going on in your hometown. Even as it evolves, Auburn will always be the loveliest village. Orange and blue, an educational beacon and so much more. Auburn is innovation and progress and forward-thinking,” said Anders.

The event was held at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center.

Anders also presented the 2022 Lamplighter Awards, recognizing the efforts of six people that have helped to improve the Auburn community.

