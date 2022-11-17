Business Break
BizPitch Columbus Competition 2022

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four entrepreneurs won money for their startup businesses after competing for first place.

On November 16, the Chamber of Columbus held its big “BizPitch” event where four entrepreneurs presented their business ideas to the judges in a certain, pre-set amount of time.

After all four pitches were presented, viewers could visit our website to vote for the People’s Choice Award. The winner would be awarded $15,000 as the grand prize. The runner up was awarded $5,000 and the third and fourth place winners won $2,500 each.

Below are the four entrepreneurs and the businesses pitched:

Rashmi J. Hudson: Alltimate Luggage

Michael Williams: Huneu

Connell Reynolds: Travel Kots

Alap Shah: iParaDox

The People’s Choice Award and winner of the $15,000 grand prize is “Alltimate Luggage,” created by entrepreneur Rashmi Hudson. The versatile 3-1 travel set offers an innovative garment bag that wraps around a generous duffle for a single carry-on bag.

The runner up award goes to “Travel Kots” created by entrepreneur Connell Reynolds. Travel Kots provides a new and innovate solution for rest and sleep to the travel/leisure and adventure population.

WTVM was an official media partner for BizPitch Columbus 2022.

The full competition is listed below.

