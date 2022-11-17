Freezing and frosty cold mornings ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Novembrrrr chill will be in full force through early next week as the air comes straight from the Arctic! There are signs of a noticeable warm up by mid next week.

Mostly sunny and a bit breezy on this Thursday. It will stay chilly throughout the day with highs mostly in the low 50s.

That gives us a head start tonight with everyone expected to have freezing temperatures so if you haven’t had your first freeze yet this season, it will happen overnight into early Friday. Lows will be near 25 in our northern communities with several hours below freezing overnight, near 30 in Columbus. The coldest part of the day will be around sunrise.

Sunny with a few afternoon clouds perhaps Friday. Highs in the mid to possibly upper 50s. For perspective, our average high in mid November is 68! Make sure you continue to bundle up.

Not a lot different over the weekend. Still much colder than average with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. There will be some more clouds in the mix. A stray shower or a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, especially south of Columbus but the air looks too dry for any noteworthy rainfall.

Lows are expected to be in the 20s and low 30s again Monday morning before a gradual warm up begins. Highs may finally get into the 60s by Tuesday or Wednesday. Keep in mind we’ll have quite a few clouds and maybe some occasional showers right through Thanksgiving and Black Friday. We’ll continue to keep an eye on these trends.

