Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Freezing and frosty cold mornings ahead

Tyler’s forecast
Unusually cold weather is here for several more days.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Novembrrrr chill will be in full force through early next week as the air comes straight from the Arctic! There are signs of a noticeable warm up by mid next week.

Mostly sunny and a bit breezy on this Thursday. It will stay chilly throughout the day with highs mostly in the low 50s.

That gives us a head start tonight with everyone expected to have freezing temperatures so if you haven’t had your first freeze yet this season, it will happen overnight into early Friday. Lows will be near 25 in our northern communities with several hours below freezing overnight, near 30 in Columbus. The coldest part of the day will be around sunrise.

Sunny with a few afternoon clouds perhaps Friday. Highs in the mid to possibly upper 50s. For perspective, our average high in mid November is 68! Make sure you continue to bundle up.

Not a lot different over the weekend. Still much colder than average with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. There will be some more clouds in the mix. A stray shower or a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, especially south of Columbus but the air looks too dry for any noteworthy rainfall.

Lows are expected to be in the 20s and low 30s again Monday morning before a gradual warm up begins. Highs may finally get into the 60s by Tuesday or Wednesday. Keep in mind we’ll have quite a few clouds and maybe some occasional showers right through Thanksgiving and Black Friday. We’ll continue to keep an eye on these trends.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges in Muscogee County
Man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges in Muscogee County
Police lights graphic.
Shooting investigation underway on 32nd Avenue in Columbus
Wreck involving commericial vehicle causes block on Ala. Interstate 85
Suspects arrested in Barbour County on multiple drug charges
3 suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Barbour County
Arson
19-year-old faces over 20 charges following Lumpkin traffic stop

Latest News

Unusually cold weather is here for several more days.
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
We aren't the only ones that will feel this early blast of winter!
Cold but Dry Now Through the Weekend
Clouds today don't allow for much for much of a warm up, but there will be some glimpses of sun...
Dry as stubborn clouds remain, Colder with more sun rest of workweek
Clouds linger today with more sunshine as the rest of the workweek goes on. The chilly air gets...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go