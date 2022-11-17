Business Break
Goodwill Career Center holds Thankful Thursday hiring event

(Russell Jones WBRC)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Today, the Goodwill career center in Opelika hosted a thankful Thursday hiring event to help provide jobs for those just before the holidays. The hiring event offered more than 250 full-time and part-time positions.

They hosted 14 employers from East Alabama Health, Piggly Wiggly, Waffle House and more. Goodwill Representative Dee Skipton says during the holidays, financial situations become a struggle for some and Goodwill career center wants to help find jobs for everyone.

“The idea that there isn’t jobs out there...there is. I mean this is a job seekers market I think everybody is perfectly aware of that. We’re trying everything we can to get people in here to start looking for those jobs cause there is plenty even though its the beginning of the holiday season there are still some jobs out there,” said Skipton.

If you could not attend today’s hiring event, they will have another one in December. We will keep you updated on when that date is announced.

