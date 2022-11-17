Business Break
INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Department to host motorcycle rodeo
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Motorcycle skills will be tested for a good cause in the Chattahoochee Valley this weekend.

The Columbus Police Department and Rally Point Harley Davidson invite the community to the 3rd Annual River City Motorcycle Rodeo. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Deputy Chief Lance Deaton with the Columbus Police Department joined News Leader 9 in the studio to speak more on the event.

Watch the full interview below:

