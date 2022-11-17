INTERVIEW: Safety tips while cooking holiday meals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the holidays right around the corner, kitchen safety is very important for you and your family as your whip up that yummy meal - after all, you don’t want to end up in the emergency room on the holiday.

Our Tiffany Maddox speaks with Pam Fair with Safe Kids Columbus to discuss some safety tips!

Here is a cooking safety checklist for parents while children cook in the kitchen:

Teach your children to stay a safe distance from hot stoves and appliances

Avoid carrying or holding a child while cooking on the stove

Turn pot handles away from the edge of the stove

Use a timer to remind yourself to check on food

Make sure appliance cords are coiled and away from the counter

Stay close when you grill or fry a turkey

Wear short, close-fitting or tightly rolled sleeves when cooking

Test your smoke alarms

Teach your kids how to cook safely

Safe Kids Columbus also provided us with burn and scald prevention tips:

Childproof your electrical outlets and appliances

Use the back burner on the stove and oven mitts

Check to make sure water temperature is just right

Engage in older kids cooking

Be careful with the microwave

Keep flammable material away from space heaters

Blow out candles

Keep matches out of reach

