INTERVIEW: Safety tips while cooking holiday meals
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the holidays right around the corner, kitchen safety is very important for you and your family as your whip up that yummy meal - after all, you don’t want to end up in the emergency room on the holiday.
Our Tiffany Maddox speaks with Pam Fair with Safe Kids Columbus to discuss some safety tips!
The full interview is above.
Here is a cooking safety checklist for parents while children cook in the kitchen:
- Teach your children to stay a safe distance from hot stoves and appliances
- Avoid carrying or holding a child while cooking on the stove
- Turn pot handles away from the edge of the stove
- Use a timer to remind yourself to check on food
- Make sure appliance cords are coiled and away from the counter
- Stay close when you grill or fry a turkey
- Wear short, close-fitting or tightly rolled sleeves when cooking
- Test your smoke alarms
- Teach your kids how to cook safely
Safe Kids Columbus also provided us with burn and scald prevention tips:
- Childproof your electrical outlets and appliances
- Use the back burner on the stove and oven mitts
- Check to make sure water temperature is just right
- Engage in older kids cooking
- Be careful with the microwave
- Keep flammable material away from space heaters
- Blow out candles
- Keep matches out of reach
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.