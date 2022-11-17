Local community anticipates breakfast with Santa at Columbus Trade Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday December 3, the Columbus Convention & Trade Center and KIA Auto Sport of Columbus are hosting its annual Breakfast with Santa.

Breakfast with Santa will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, while the money raised will stay at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

“This is truly going to be a remarkable day and we are proud to say we have already raised $30K for the cause this year,” mentioned Columbus Convention & Trade Center’s Executive Director, Haley Tillery.

The price of the event will include a pancake breakfast, professional photo, meet and greet with reindeer, holiday crafts and games, entertainment from The Columbus Ballet and time with Santa.

The price for tickets are $15 for children and $20 for adults. Tickets are available on Eventbrite until November 28.

For more information on the Breakfast with Santa, contact the Columbus Convention and Trade Center at 706-327-4522.

