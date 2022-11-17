Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Local community anticipates breakfast with Santa at Columbus Trade Center

On Saturday December 3, the Columbus Convention & Trade Center, KIA Auto Sport of Columbus are...
On Saturday December 3, the Columbus Convention & Trade Center, KIA Auto Sport of Columbus are hosting its annual Breakfast with Santa.(Source: Columbus GA Convention and Trade Center)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday December 3, the Columbus Convention & Trade Center and KIA Auto Sport of Columbus are hosting its annual Breakfast with Santa.

Breakfast with Santa will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, while the money raised will stay at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

“This is truly going to be a remarkable day and we are proud to say we have already raised $30K for the cause this year,” mentioned Columbus Convention & Trade Center’s Executive Director, Haley Tillery.

The price of the event will include a pancake breakfast, professional photo, meet and greet with reindeer, holiday crafts and games, entertainment from The Columbus Ballet and time with Santa.

The price for tickets are $15 for children and $20 for adults. Tickets are available on Eventbrite until November 28.

For more information on the Breakfast with Santa, contact the Columbus Convention and Trade Center at 706-327-4522.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges in Muscogee County
Man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges in Muscogee County
Police lights graphic.
Shooting investigation underway on 32nd Avenue in Columbus
Wreck involving commericial vehicle causes block on Ala. Interstate 85
Suspects arrested in Barbour County on multiple drug charges
3 suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Barbour County
Lumpkin Council member, Nikita Seay, was arrested and charged with three counts of...
GBI investigation leads to an arrest of a Lumpkin City councilman

Latest News

On November 15, Troup County will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive
Troup County, American Red Cross to host blood drive on Friday
1-year old Pit Bull
Pet(s) of the Week: New Hope Rescue
35% of Americans report being victims of porch pirates.
Protect Your Packages and Porch this Holiday Season
Convoy of Hope.
North Highland Church, Convoy of Hope to host 4th annual drive-thru grocery giveaway