Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Marjorie Taylor Greene is 1st Georgia U.S. rep to endorse Donald Trump

The 14th district congresswoman easily won re-election this month to a second term
Former President Donald Trump announced a run for the presidency in 2024. (Source: Pool)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene endorsed Donald Trump Thursday, becoming Georgia’s first congressional representative to endorse the nation’s 45th president in his latest quest for the White House.

Greene, a longtime Trump supporter, easily won re-election on Nov. 8 to a second term from Georgia’s 14 district.

Trump announced he was again running for president earlier this week. Greene made the endorsement on the Truth. social website.

Greene, who was first elected in 2020, defeated Libertarian Angela Pence and Democrat Marcus Flowers, who had attracted national funding in an effort to unseat her.

Greene’s northwest Georgia district includes the cities of Rome, Dalton and Calhoun, and stretches southward to include a portion of west Cobb County.

Greene is a conservative businesswoman and unabashedly pro-life and pro-Second Amendment. She also stands to resume some of her previous committee assignments under the new House GOP majority. Greene had been stripped of those assignments when Democrats controlled the House.

RELATED: Should school workers be armed? We asked Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district

Presumptive new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has indicated Greene will resume some of her old assignments.

During Trump’s Tuesday night announcement, he again reiterated his support for Herschel Walker, who is seeking to unseat Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in a Dec. 6 runoff.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges in Muscogee County
Man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges in Muscogee County
Police lights graphic.
Shooting investigation underway on 32nd Avenue in Columbus
Wreck involving commericial vehicle causes block on Ala. Interstate 85
Suspects arrested in Barbour County on multiple drug charges
3 suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Barbour County
Lumpkin Council member, Nikita Seay, was arrested and charged with three counts of...
GBI investigation leads to an arrest of a Lumpkin City councilman

Latest News

Muscogee County voters gets added day in US Senate runoff race
Millions expected to be spent during Georgia runoff election
Millions expected to be spent during Georgia runoff election
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle...
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms
Chambers County elects new sheriff after 28 years
Chambers County elects new sheriff after 28 years