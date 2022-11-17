Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Pet(s) of the Week: New Hope Rescue

2 SPECIAL PUPS LOOKING FOR A HOME FOR CHRISTMAS
By WTVM Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s that time of the week! Where we get to show you local pups that are in need of their forever homes! So if a pup is on your Christmas list listen up! We have three dogs to show you from New Hope Rescue in Opelika. As a reminder dogs are 10 to 15 year commitments and are a huge responsibility so if you are in the market for a dog as a Christmas gift, remember they are more than just seasonal excitement!

1-year old Pit Bull
1-year old Pit Bull(New Hope Rescue)

First we have a very special pup, Delilah. Delilah is estimated to be about a year old and is a Pit Bull. She came from a very rough situation and that has made her the most grateful pup on the planet. She is great with children and would love to grow up in a home with younger children that will match her high energy level. She is great with other dogs. Since she was deprived of a loving home as a baby she is soaking it all up now and all she can do is smile. Delilah is special and whoever adopts her will immediately see why. She would be a perfect addition to your family Christmas photos.

You can apply to adopt Delilah by clicking here.

3-year-old Black Lab
3-year-old Black Lab(New Hope Rescue)

Next, we have Summer. Summer is a 3-year-old Black Lab and she keeps up with all the stereotypes they carry! She LOVES food! She is still learning her food manners so make sure to keep your food out of sight or she may just help herself. If you have another pet she will also try and eat up all of there scraps! Summer is very curious and loves to learn new things. She has a bit of separation anxiety and will bark when left alone but after a few minutes she settles down. She is guaranteed to steal your spot on the couch if you get up so you better be a snuggler!

To apply to adopt Summer you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges in Muscogee County
Man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges in Muscogee County
Police lights graphic.
Shooting investigation underway on 32nd Avenue in Columbus
Wreck involving commericial vehicle causes block on Ala. Interstate 85
Suspects arrested in Barbour County on multiple drug charges
3 suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Barbour County
Arson
19-year-old faces over 20 charges following Lumpkin traffic stop

Latest News

35% of Americans report being victims of porch pirates.
Protect Your Packages and Porch this Holiday Season
Convoy of Hope.
North Highland Church, Convoy of Hope to host 4th annual drive-thru grocery giveaway
Feeding the Valley Food Bank to host Big Shred Day Event
Feeding the Valley receives $225K donation including mobile food pantry
Structure fire on 24th Street and 2nd Avenue
Structure fire causes road block on 2nd Avenue in Columbus