Pet(s) of the Week: New Hope Rescue

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s that time of the week! Where we get to show you local pups that are in need of their forever homes! So if a pup is on your Christmas list listen up! We have three dogs to show you from New Hope Rescue in Opelika. As a reminder dogs are 10 to 15 year commitments and are a huge responsibility so if you are in the market for a dog as a Christmas gift, remember they are more than just seasonal excitement!

First we have a very special pup, Delilah. Delilah is estimated to be about a year old and is a Pit Bull. She came from a very rough situation and that has made her the most grateful pup on the planet. She is great with children and would love to grow up in a home with younger children that will match her high energy level. She is great with other dogs. Since she was deprived of a loving home as a baby she is soaking it all up now and all she can do is smile. Delilah is special and whoever adopts her will immediately see why. She would be a perfect addition to your family Christmas photos.

Next, we have Summer. Summer is a 3-year-old Black Lab and she keeps up with all the stereotypes they carry! She LOVES food! She is still learning her food manners so make sure to keep your food out of sight or she may just help herself. If you have another pet she will also try and eat up all of there scraps! Summer is very curious and loves to learn new things. She has a bit of separation anxiety and will bark when left alone but after a few minutes she settles down. She is guaranteed to steal your spot on the couch if you get up so you better be a snuggler!

