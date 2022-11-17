Business Break
Police searching for suspect involved in LaGrange gas station shooting

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department asks for the public’s help in finding a suspect involved in a gas station shooting.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at the 76 Gas Station on New Franklin Road.

If anyone can identify the person below, you are asked to contact Detective Blane at 706-883-2623.

Police searching for suspect involved in LaGrange gas station shooting
Police searching for suspect involved in LaGrange gas station shooting(Source: LaGrange Police Department)

