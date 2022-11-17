Business Break
Protect Your Packages and Porch this Holiday Season

“Someone took our TV’s, someone took our TV’s, I’m like ‘huh?,” says Robert Wright, the latest porch pirate victim in Columbus.
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Across the country, 49 million Americans have had at least one package stolen in the past 12 months according to an annual package theft report done by Security.org.

“Someone took our TV’s, someone took our TV’s, I’m like ‘huh?,” says Robert Wright, the latest porch pirate victim in Columbus.

Wednesday afternoon, Wright got a notification on his phone that there was motion at his front door, to his surprise, it was a pair of porch pirates taking what he ordered early for Black Friday shopping.

However, with the help of a Ring home security system and social media, the package thief unusually returned what was stolen on the front steps of Wright’s home in Columbus.

“It was just really shocking, like dang, it wasn’t even sitting there maybe for an hour or an hour and a half then it was gone,” says Wright.

The doorbell camera footage shows a woman knocking on Wright’s front door. After no answer, she and a younger woman can be seen taking the two TVs right off of the porch.

Wright shared the Ring video footage on his Facebook page to spread the word, gaining a lot of attention.

“Two hours later after I posted it I had about 300 shares, people hitting me up and I guess somebody that she knew told her it was going viral and that she needs to take it back.”

By the time Wright was home, the TVs were returned. It was claimed to be an honest mistake and charges were not pressed.

It’s highly unusual for pirates to bring items back, so, here are a few tips to protect your home and packages this season.

Monitor the tracking number for your package so you can be there when it arrives.

Require a signature for your delivery that way the package is not left on your doorsteps.

Similar to Wright, install a home security system with a camera. Law enforcement says this helps them help you.

“That way you get an actual picture of who was on your porch which also helps law enforcement apprehend that individual for that crime,” says Capt. John Thomas with Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas says having a good connection with your neighbors can help decrease the chances of a package being stolen.

“Communicate with them, get a plan together with your neighbors to look out for people that aren’t common in your neighborhood. Network with your neighbor on ‘I’m not going to be there today, I expect a package to arrive can you keep an eye out for it,’” says Thomas.

Home security systems and security cameras will be a huge help this holiday season..

If you happen to be next on a porch pirate’s target, contact the Columbus Police Department for help.

