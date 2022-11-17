Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Scammers looking to exploit the Federal Student Loan Debt Relief program

Experts: Only use StudentAid.gov to apply for federal student loan relief
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Con artists are already trying to exploit those interested in the new student loan forgiveness program. The Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) Scam Tracker shows more than 1,200 results of reported student loan scams.

Robert Farrington with The College Investor said if you have student loans, be ready for a barrage of fake emails, texts and calls.

Farrington shared a list of red flags and tips to avoid student loan scams: 

  • Only use StudentAid.gov to service your federal student loans and arrange student loan forgiveness.
  • Your student loan servicer will never call you to ask for personal information.
  • Your student loan servicer will never leave you voicemails asking you to return their call.
  • The Department of Education or their federal loan servicers FedLoanMOHELANelnet, or Navient will only mail you or message you via secure mailboxes on their website.
  • Never share your FSA ID or password with anyone: no authorized servicer will ask you for it.
  • There is no fee for student loan forgiveness: anyone asking for a fee is a scammer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges in Muscogee County
Man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges in Muscogee County
Police lights graphic.
Shooting investigation underway on 32nd Avenue in Columbus
Wreck involving commericial vehicle causes block on Ala. Interstate 85
Suspects arrested in Barbour County on multiple drug charges
3 suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Barbour County
Lumpkin Council member, Nikita Seay, was arrested and charged with three counts of...
GBI investigation leads to an arrest of a Lumpkin City councilman

Latest News

The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives at the...
Trump Org.’s longtime CFO chokes up, says he betrayed trust
This image from video released by the City of Uvalde, Texas shows city police Lt. Mariano...
Acting Uvalde police chief during school shooting steps down
covid money
Auburn budgets American Rescue Act money
The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia.
Commanders sued by DC for allegedly cheating fans out of ticket money
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Oct. 17,...
Elizabeth Holmes faces judgment day for her Theranos crimes