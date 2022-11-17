Troup County, American Red Cross to host blood drive on Friday

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 15, Troup County will partner with the American Red Cross and host a blood drive. The blood drive will last from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Troup County Government Center.

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. One blood donation can help save the lives of up to three people.

However, only three percent of eligible people donate blood yearly. If you are looking for a way to give back to your community, join in helping the Red Cross meet patients’ needs and consider donating blood at this event.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS. You can also give a donation at 100 Ridley Avenue in LaGrange. For more information on the blood drive, contact the Troup County Government Center at 706-298-3670.

