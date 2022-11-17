Business Break
Troup County escapee captured after high-speed chase ends in lake

Zachariah Murray
Zachariah Murray
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A wanted suspect is behind bars following a high-speed car chase that ultimately ended with the suspect surrendering to officials while in a lake suffering from hypothermia.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 16, deputies made contact with a Ford truck driven by Zachariah Murray. He was wanted by authorities for not returning to work release on Oct. 11 and fleeing from deputies in a car chase in Alabama on a previous date.

Murray also possessed a firearm as a convicted felon during the Alabama vehicle pursuit.

Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on Hill Street in LaGrange. However, the suspect did not stop and began speeding to get away from officials.

After a few miles, a LaGrange police officer performed a maneuver that immobilized Murray’s vehicle on Upper Big Springs Road near the I-85 overpass bridge. The suspect then proceeds to evade authorities on foot.

A perimeter was created by responding units until a K9 for the sheriff’s office arrived.

K9 Chapo then tracked Murray for about a mile until the suspect entered a lake in an attempt to continue to escape the officers.

After some time in the water, Murray became hypothermic and called out for help from the officers.

The suspect was rescued from the lake with the assistance of LaGrange Fire and AMR.

An ambulance arrived and transported Murray to Well Star West Georgia Center for treatment for hypothermia. He was then released and taken back to the Troup County Jail, where he will face additional charges.

