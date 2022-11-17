Business Break
Unloaded weapon confiscated from 5th grade student in Harris Co.

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - An unloaded weapon was confiscated from a 5th grade student at an intermediate school in Harris County.

The weapon was reported by classmates at Creekside Intermediate School. The teachers, administration, and School Resource Officer, who is an employee of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, took immediate action to take the weapon and report it to the HCSO - who are now conducting an investigation.

Parents have been notified.

“We take these situations very seriously. We are thankful that our students had the courage and trust in our faculty and staff – and in themselves – that they did the right thing and immediately spoke up to report the sighting so that the situation could be resolved immediately. I’m proud of our students and our team,” said Superintendent Roger D. Couch. “In addition to the security measures that we have in place, this is a perfect example that it is imperative that everyone follow the ‘See Something, Say Something’ standard. The safety of our students and everyone in our school buildings is our priority.”

The Harris County School District is in Hamilton, Ga.  For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call (706) 628-4206.

