Very Cold November Temperatures Tonight & Friday Night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures tonight will be well into the 20s in many communities, marking a hard freeze for a lot of us and an end to the growing season if you haven’t seen it come to an end already. Look for a heavy frost on the cars early Friday as you head to school and work. Highs in the afternoon will top out in the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine. For the weekend, some showers aren’t out of the question across our far southern counties Saturday into Sunday, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Saturday and lower 50s on Sunday. For next week, the 60s make a return for highs and overnight lows will climb into the 40s and 50s, but rain will also make a return for our Thanksgiving week. Look for two distinct chances - one Tuesday into Tuesday night (and potentially early Wednesday) and another Thanksgiving night into Friday. There will still be some fine-tuning that has to be done when it comes to timing and coverage, but it doesn’t look like a ‘major’ event right now that would have big impacts on Thanksgiving plans and travel. We will keep a close eye on it for you!

