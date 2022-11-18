Audio released in deadly shooting on Delray Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“It sounded like World War III out here,” says a woman who witnessed the shooting on Delray Drive.

“For lack of a better description, it sounded like a war zone,” says Sargent Thomas Hill. Investigators and witnesses use the same words to describe what happened on Sunday October 23, on Delray Drive, in between Mahan and Skylake drives as a war zone.

The deadly shooting left 19-year-old Marqueyvious Dozier dead and a 14-year-old juvenile injured. Take a look at the Facebook post that police posted on their page, calling the crime related to gang activity. For Lead Investigator Thomas Hill, he says the audio needed to be released so they can bring the case to a close.

“One of the reasons we released the audio, it is a shock factor, and it’s going to be easier for us if we can build those partnerships between these investigations ourselves, and also the community,” says Hill.

And they need the community to come forward after several shots were fired.

“This was broad daylight, middle of the afternoon, and for lack of a better description it sounded like a war zone,” says Hill.

The audio is about 20 seconds long, and investigators say several shell casings left behind show there were multiple weapons used that day.

“I believe it was somewhere between 40 and 60 shots were fired,” says a witness. Leaving law enforcement and the people who live here in concerned for their safety. “Had I not went inside seconds before, I would have been shot,” says witness.

“The people that live on Delray Drive, I feel for them because they have had multiple incidents in the last year,” says Hill.

If you have any information on the homicide, please call the Columbus Police Department homicide unit at 706-225-3161 or Sgt. Thomas Hill at 706-225-4345.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.