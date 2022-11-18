A “Chill” Weekend for the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite temperatures being below freezing this morning, the Valley has warmed up to the mid to upper 50s this evening with all the sunshine we saw today. However, don’t put the warm jackets away just yet because temperatures will continue to drop into the 40s in the coming hours. Starting Saturday off, temperatures will be SLIGHTLY warmer than Friday’s morning lows, as temperatures will range between the mid-20s to mid-30s. A few more clouds will be in the sky this weekend and temperatures will be in the mid-50s! This will make for perfect college football conditions in the Valley with Auburn’s last home game tomorrow. Sunday morning lows will be above freezing, and closer to 40 in some spots, and warm to the low 50s. Still pretty cold Monday before a bit of warm-up moves in after that. Highs could be in the low 60s Tuesday, at least the mid-60s Wednesday, and maybe Thanksgiving Day. A few occasional showers could dot the landscape around midweek with a little better opportunity for rain Thursday or Friday. Hopefully, it won’t end up dampening your Turkey Day plans too much. We’re still trying to figure out the timing for when any rain might be most likely, but as of now don’t be surprised if that’s mainly Thursday night into the first half of Friday. We’ll keep you posted.

