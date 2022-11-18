Cook Dental Care opens new location on MLK Jr. Blvd in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cook Dental Care of Columbus is returning to its roots.

Today, Dr. Cathy Cook hosted a grand opening at the new location on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in the original building where her father started in 1977.

She says she started dentistry on Saint Mary’s Road, then Warm Springs Road, and now she is “back home” on MLK.

Family, friends and elected officials joined Cook at the ribbon cutting to celebrate the big move.

“I think it’s an enormous privilege and opportunity to come to spend the last part of my career here where I got a start with my father,” said Cook.

