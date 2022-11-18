Business Break
Habitat for Humanity, AFLAC supports the community by building homes

By Ashton Akins
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Habitat for Humanity partners with people in your community, and all over the world, to help them build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

“We’re very excited. We don’t get to do these dedications as often as we would like. Our build started on October 3rd We had a 4 week build- the 5th week we had our contractors come in and finish up what they needed to do. And this is the 6th week,” says Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director, Connie Ramsey-Austin.

“Ms. Vega approached us back in 2020 and she was granted approval. Ms. Vega actually finished up her sweat equity hours here on the house working alongside the volunteers from AFLAC. AFLAC is very generous and every other year they have a home and over 100 employees, through sponsorship, in Phenix City.”

The Principles of Habitat are to demonstrate the love of Jesus Christ, focus on shelter, advocate for affordable housing, promote dignity and hope, and to support sustainable and transformative development.

With community support, Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and for their families. Through a strategic plan, Habitat for Humanity will serve more people than ever before with decent and affordable housing.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

