Holding onto the chill for now

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re not a fan of the cold weather, there is some light at the end of the tunnel next week as a noticeable warm up moves into the valley.

Nearly full sunshine Friday will help the 20s and 30s give way to mid to even a few upper 50s this afternoon. Winds will also be lighter than they’ve been.

Sunny and chilly this afternoon but at least the wind will be lighter. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A few clouds start to roll in this evening and increase as we go through the overnight. That means temperatures will cool off quickly once the sun goes down and then level off overnight. As a result, most of us will be in the 30s (as opposed to the 20s) first thing Saturday morning.

Bring the stadium blanket, coat and gloves to the high school football playoff games tonight. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The sun will come and go between the clouds this weekend as a system slides along the Gulf Coast. While a sprinkle or quick shower can’t be ruled out from Saturday PM to Sunday AM, the vast majority of us stay dry. Highs will be in the 50s. Sunday morning lows will be above freezing, and closer to 40 in some spots.

Clouds mixed with sun this weekend will make it feel pretty chilly. There is an outside chance of a light shower or sprinkle. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Still pretty cold Monday before a bit of a warm up moves in after that. Highs could be in the low 60s Tuesday, at least the mid 60s Wednesday and maybe Thanksgiving Day. A few occasional showers could dot the landscape around mid week with a little better opportunity for rain Thursday or Friday. Hopefully, it won’t end up dampening your Turkey Day plans too much. We’re still trying to figure out timing for when any rain might be most likely, but as of now don’t be surprised if that’s mainly Thursday night into the first half of Friday. We’ll keep you posted.

It's far from a slam dunk, but showers are possible closer to Thanksgiving. (Source: WTVM Weather)

